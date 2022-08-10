 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.5 feet early Friday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Price hikes took a breather in July, fueling hopes that inflation has peaked

Runaway consumer prices took a breather in July. A woman shops for groceries on July 29 in Arlington, Virginia.

 Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Runaway inflation took a breather in July, with consumer prices increasing by 8.5% year over year, a slower pace than the 9.1% increase in June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

On a month-to-month basis, inflation was 0%, compared to the 1.3% increase in June. Prices began rising sharply in early 2021, with the rate of inflation almost doubling over the past year.

"I think inflation probably has peaked in year-over-year terms," said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank.

Core inflation, which does not include volatile food and fuel components, was unchanged on a year-over-year basis after June's 5.9% jump.

Months' worth of increases in the Consumer Price Index, which covers a wide array of goods and services Americans buy, pose a growing challenge for the Federal Reserve, which has committed to reining in soaring prices while trying to avoid plunging the economy into a recession.

Energy costs slowed for the month of July, falling 4.6%, although they remained 32.9% higher than a year before. Gasoline prices dropped by 7.7% month over month, providing some relief for drivers, but they were still 44% higher than the year before.

However, food costs continue to jump sharply, increasing by 1.1% over the month and rising 10.9% on a year-over-year basis, the largest increase since May 1979. Food at home spiked by 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Price increases for new vehicles slowed a bit, rising 0.6% following last month's rise of 0.7%. Used car and truck prices ticked down by 0.4%, and airline fares dropped by 7.8%.

The rate of increase in housing costs also moderated slightly, with the rise in overall shelter costs, rent and owners' equivalent rent each down by a fraction of a percentage point from the previous month. However, shelter costs are still up 5.7% year over year.

This story is developing and will be updated.

