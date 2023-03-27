Previous Boy Scout leader from Rockford pleads guilty to attempted grooming of Kane County teenage boy

KANE COUNTY — A previous Rockford boy scout leader pleaded guilty today to the attempted grooming of a Kane County teenager.
57-year-old Rockford resident Richard Reynolds has agreed to a sentence of two years of specialized sex offender probation in exchange for a guilty plea to the offense of attempted grooming, Class A misdemeanor.
Between September 2019 and May 2020, Reynolds sent direct messages on a social media phone app to the victim.
In the messages, Reynolds asked the victim to perform and photograph sexual acts and share them with him.
At the time, Reynolds was on the Blackhawk Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) and was a co-director of Canyon Camp, a BSA camp near Stockton.
The victim, who was younger than 18 years old at the time of the incident, knew Reynolds through Reynolds' association with BSA.
Reynolds was charged in Kane County because the victim received the messages at his home in Kane County.
Terms of specialized sex offender probation include counseling, keeping daily activity logs, undergoing polygraph testing and abiding by a curfew.
Reynolds is prohibited from having sexually-explicit materials, visiting pornographic websites, contacting the victim, and having unsupervised contact with any child 17 years old or younger.
In addition, Reynolds must register for 10 years as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.
Assistant State's Attorney Morgan Wilkinson said, “Mr. Reynolds used his position of trust and authority in the Boy Scouts of America to prey on this victim, which is a nightmare for every parent. My thanks to this victim’s friends, who advocated on his behalf to make sure Mr. Reynolds is held accountable."