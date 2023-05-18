Previewing ahead to City Market, beginning tomorrow

ROCKFORD — Rockford City Market is set to begin its 14th season Friday.
This year, over 70 vendors will be participating, including some underneath Jefferson Street Bridge for the first time.
East State Street will also be included in this year's celebrations, as included in the new footprint for the event.
City Market plans to host its 1,000,0000 patron by June of this year as well.
The Director Of Market Engagement for City Market gave 13 WREX more details on some of these new changes.
"This summer, State Street is going to be open. So, everything that was on State Street last year is going to be kind of underneath the Jefferson Street Bridge so kind of shifting gears. It's going to be a kind of cool food truck environment over there. It's a nice little hub with our acoustic stage, a bunch of food, that's where our local retail and vintage vendors are going to be so it's going to be a really cool area that we've never had before," Becca Bartels said.
East State Street being opening brings more opportunities to shop local through City Market.
"We want everyone to be as excited about the market as we are. it's something that we're so passionate about and if we're able to open up the road and have other downtown businesses feel like they're getting more support, that's just an extra win for us. We love seeing that," Bartels said.
Alora Home Interiors opened in February, making this season an especially exciting one for them.
"Being a part of City Market, which I feel like is just something the city gets really excited about, we are excited. We are excited to see new faces and just the busyness of Downtown on a Friday night," Alora Home Interiors owner, Amie McDonald said.
A stylist at Arch in Downtown isn't as concerned about State Street being open but is appreciation to the market for continuing to try new things yearly.
"We'll see how it goes. I didn't mind having the street blocked off because it was nice being able to be out on the sidewalk and having people seeing us out there and come back in here, but I think it will be fine. We'll see. I know it changes every year so, trying something new," Sidnee Benhoff said.
Alora Home Interiors is also located just around the corner from the City Market Pavilion, putting them right in the fun every Friday.
"I'm in a really cool spot in Downtown. I love where I'm located and I love that my shop getting to be in the mix of everything happening on Friday nights throughout the summer," McDonald said.
As for opening night, the City Market team is ready as all of their preparations come to fruition.
"We're definitely excited as a team. I think it's something that we pour so much time, effort, resources, passion into planning and preparing for each season, so by the time opening day comes, it's like Christmas morning for us. We get so excited about sharing our passion with the community," Bartels said.
City Market will take place every Friday rain or shine through September 29th.