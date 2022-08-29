PREVIEW: Local schools try to attract and retain teachers amid national shortage

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our region's schools are in crisis mode. That's because they're struggling to get teachers and professionals in the door. The issue is not just creating holes in the school system but sometimes in students' learning.
What's causing the teacher shortage and how is it sending a ripple effect down the hallways?
Right now in Winnebago and Boone Counties, nearly 800 school positions have yet to be filled.
"We should look at it because it is a crisis," said Regional Superintendent of Schools Scott Bloomquist.
The reasons our schools face a lack of teachers and paraprofessionals, according to Bloomquist, is the culmination of a perfect storm that's been brewing for more than a decade.
"The reality is when we are not seeing kids coming out of high school saying 'I want to be a teacher and that is a great career path for me,' there is a reason for that," said Bloomquist.
Bloomquist says there's not enough people entering the pipeline. If you mix in COVID-19 burnout and early retirement, you get a small pool of teachers to select from.
The problems run deep making the solutions harder to find.
Many school districts are growing their own teachers so they can have an internal pool of graduates to source from. At Rockford Luthern, it's through a student teacher program. Students will work in the school for credit towards graduation. Once they graduate, some can get hired right back into the school system in which they studied.
But when that's not enough, the tenure teachers end up picking up the extra workload.
Staff shortages are hurting students too. Especially, for kids interested in taking electives like music or art.
