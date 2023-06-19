Preventing bug bites throughout the warmer summer months

WREX — With the official start of summer this week, the bugs continue to come out in the midst of warmer temperatures. With this rise, the risk for bug bites and potential infections also increases.
One local health professional told 13 WREX why the need to protect ourselves is so imperative for the near future.
"They love us because we're a food source for them. So, the important thing with summer and bug bites is prevention. Prevention is key to preventing any serious things that can happen," said Tracy Palmer, an OSF Nurse Practitioner.
One of these serious things, West Nile Virus, which can bring a variety of symptoms and severity levels.
"If you have a fever and a rash especially it would probably get your attention but the next thing that would happen if you were going to have a severe case would be, ya know, we're talking the worst, insulitis or swelling around the brain. That usually involves a fever and some confusion. Maybe a headache," said Dr. Dan Shirley, the Medical Director of Infection Control at UW Health.
And with the mosquitos out and about, local hospitals are already seeing the dangers of those bites.
"I have been seeing some insect bites, especially mosquitos where they can get, ya know, kind of a little bit of a warm lump, redness, itching. The main thing for that is to treat it right away if you find the insect bite there," Palmer said.
Some ways to treat mosquito bites include ice to help with the swelling and local topicals.
Currently however, West Nile Virus is not too much of a concern here in the Stateline.
"And so far this year we don't have very many cases in the nation. I think maybe one in Illinois and zero in Wisconsin so far," Shirley said.
Although there are very few cases being reported in Illinois, there are specific groups who are more vulnerable when it comes to this virus.
"Most of the time people don't even know they have it. It's, ya know, this risk for it is usually the older population," Palmer said. "Those with other chronic conditions."
Besides bug sprays and repellents, there are other options to keep those pesky insects off of your skin.
"Long-sleeve clothing. You want long pants on if you're going to be long exposure, especially tall grasses, around water. I know it seems terrible to do this in the summertime but it's important to protect yourselves," Palmer said.
Mosquitos tend to be out more during dusk and dawn so staying inside during those times is ideal is possible.