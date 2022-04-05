Pretzel Pickers doing their part to keep Freeport trash free

FREEPORT (WREX) — Safe to say no one likes litter.
No person is looking forward to seeing trash on the roads of their town.
In the case of Freeport, there's a motivated group working to keep their community clean.
They are the Pretzel Pickers, headed by Kathleen Wilken and Sharon Koch.
"We've seen a need in Freeport of a lot of trash and litter on the streets, people's yards and side yards," Wilken said.
"Sharon called me and said 'hey, you want to get together and do something?' and I said yeah sure let's go do it."
This duo started the Pretzel Pickers in April 2021 with the simple mission to clear the litter and waste in Freeport.
It didn't take long for the group to get attention from the Greater Freeport Partnership which began helping them with supplies and trash removal.
Koch remembers the enthusiasm the partnership had after the first week of picking.
"When we brought the trash back to her that week, she said there was such a great need. We'd really like to do this more often and she just said 'yes please,'" Koch said.
It led the Pretzel Pickers to Facebook to try and get more people involved.
As of today, more than 150 people are a part of the group online, many of which rotate in and out of the field work to take part in the scheduled picks.
"I think we were surprised," Koch said.
"We all know that our personal friends care as we do but to find out there are that many other people that not only cared but wanted to get involved and appreciated what we were doing."
As important this cause is for the Pretzel Pickers, many of them know they don't want to do this themselves forever.
So the next step to them is trying to get more of the community involved in their picks, particularly our youth.
"We want to go into the schools and do some outreach and stuff like that," Wilken said.
"2022 is going to be a good year for the Pretzel Pickers."
If you want to stay up to date on when the Pretzel Pickers are out on cleanups, click here.
To nominate someone or group that is doing their part to make our community better, you can fill out a nomination form here or you can reach out to eleake@wrex.com