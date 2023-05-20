Pretzel City's 6th Annual Wine Fest returns to downtown Freeport

FREEPORT — Saturday was the 6th Annual Wine Fest event celebrating local businesses and everything downtown Freeport has to offer.
18 local businesses participated in this year's event highlighting each one by offering specials and wine tastings all from regional and local wineries.
Organizers say this is a shopping event encouraging everyone to come out and sip, shop, and savor, giving you the chance to get into each store and explore things you haven't seen before.
Greater Freeport Partnership Brand Director Nicole Haas, says “We always have new boutiques popping up downtown Freeport. It's a gorgeous day and we have a new beautiful streetscape downtown. So take advantage of all those things - with the added bonus of the wine, and see what you've been missing downtown Freeport.”
The partnership is hoping to influence positivity in Downtown Freeport and Stephenson County.
“Not only is it great for today, but as we continue to go and talk to friends and neighbors about what we were able to see and places we were able to shop, it continues to build that positivity,” adds Haas.
This year saw even more participation than years past bringing in business from liquor establishments outside of downtown like Cork And Keg and The Muse On Cedar Creek.
Downtown business owners along with Freeport Downtown Development started Wine Fest as a way to bring people downtown for the summer and enjoy the weather.