President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
(WREX) — White House officials have reported President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NBC News.

President Biden has been vaccinated against the virus and boosted, according to NBC News.

This comes as the 79-year-old president tested negative on Tuesday. This is the first time the president as contracted the virus.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 this morning, according to NBC News.

This is a developing story. WREX will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Reporter

Cassandra is the morning reporter for 13 News Today. She joined the WREX team in July of 2019 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee with a major, minor and a certificate. You can contact Cassandra at cbretl@wrex.com

