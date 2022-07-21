President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

(WREX) — White House officials have reported President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NBC News.
President Biden has been vaccinated against the virus and boosted, according to NBC News.
This comes as the 79-year-old president tested negative on Tuesday. This is the first time the president as contracted the virus.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 this morning, according to NBC News.
This is a developing story. WREX will continue to provide updates as they become available.