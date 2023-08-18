President Biden Approves Disaster Declaration For Cook County

Illinois -- President Joe Biden is helping Cook County residents who were affected by severe weather in July. To do that he approved a Disaster Declaration, which Governor JB Pritzker declared this past week to help residents get relief.
With approval, residents will now have access to individual FEMA assistance through Illinois.
Also,the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), Cook County Emergency Management and Regional Security (EMRS), and Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) are working closely to provide additional services to everyone in Cook County.
Disaster survivors and businesses who sustained damages in Cook County can apply for Disaster Assistance:
· Calling 800-621-3362 (FEMA)
· Apply online at disasterassistance.gov
· Using the FEMA App
Disaster Recovery Centers will be open in Cook County for more opportunities for disaster survivors to engage with FEMA representatives about the disaster application process.