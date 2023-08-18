 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

President Biden Approves Disaster Declaration For Cook County

  • Updated
  • 0
Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at a news conference in Springfield on Wednesday

Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at a news conference in Springfield on Wednesday before signing an order to rename McFarland Mental Health Center after Elizabeth Packard, a woman who was committed into an Illinois asylum against her will in 1860.

 Jerry Nowicki

Illinois -- President Joe Biden is helping Cook County residents who were affected by severe weather in July. To do that he approved a Disaster Declaration, which Governor JB Pritzker declared this past week to help residents get relief.

With approval, residents will now have access to individual FEMA assistance through Illinois.

Also,the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), Cook County Emergency Management and Regional Security (EMRS), and Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) are working closely to provide additional services to everyone in Cook County.

Disaster survivors and businesses who sustained damages in Cook County can apply for Disaster Assistance:

· Calling 800-621-3362 (FEMA)

· Apply online at disasterassistance.gov

· Using the FEMA App

Disaster Recovery Centers will be open in Cook County for more opportunities for disaster survivors to engage with FEMA representatives about the disaster application process.

Tags

Recommended for you