President Biden addresses US surpassing one million COVID-19 deaths

(CNN) — The White House reports another grim milestone during the pandemic as the U-S passed one million COVID-19 deaths.
President Joe Biden released a statement to mark the milestone Thursday.
"We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible," Biden said.
Still, the most current public numbers from Johns Hopkins University and other organizations have the US death count just below one million.
On Thursday, the administration is co-hosting a virtual global COVID-19 summit.
At the event, Biden is expected to call on Congress to pass more COVID-19 funding, according to two senior administration officials.
They also say the summit is focused on increasing efforts to deal with the virus and potential future variants.