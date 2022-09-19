Preschool For All Program Coordinator Monica Wolfley has a sweet spot for her Dixon students and staff

DIXON, Ill. (WREX) — This week's Inspiring 815 recipient can be found in a classroom in Dixon, full of kids who just want to play. Monica Wolfley let's them play because she says that's the best way to learn.
It can get pretty chaotic at Washington Elementary School in Dixon. Like having dozens of children running around in costumes and singing Ring Around The Rosie. But the Preschool For All Program Coordinator Monica Wolfley has a sweet spot for her students and her staff.
"I love this age: 3, 4, 5-years old. They are the best. They learn so much during that time and they blossom so much," said Wolfley. "They are just little golden lights."
"If she sees that we are struggling with something or she sees that we are a little down, she is the first person to step in and say, 'hey, what do you need' and she takes no credit for any of it," explained Washington Elementary School Pre-K teacher Stacie McClullough when asked why Wolfley deserves recognition.
Washington holds just three grade levels: Pre-K through first grade. The tight knit group of teachers say Wolfley works around the clock to give everyone in the building all the tools they need to learn and grow.
"I get the supplies and I get the snacks. I make sure my teachers get everything they need to be successful. I make sure that the parents, if there is anything that they need or the families need, I do it. If they need snow pants or if they just need extra food because they don't have it," explained Wolfley.
Wolfley says more than anything, her 80 families want to know their kids are going to be safe and cared for. She offers them tips on what they can do at home.
"They should learn things through play and not even realize that they are learning," said Wolfley. "If they are outside and they are playing in the dirt, use a stick. Use a stick to make your letters and your numbers, or sand or flour on the table."
"She just make everyone feel so comfortable," said McClullough. "If we can help the parents learn how to do things for their kids, that empowers them to stay involved in their child's educational career."
Wolfley is inspiring the 815 with her words of encouragement.
"What kind of muffins are we making," she asked two students. "Or are we making cupcakes?"
"Cupcakes," said the students enthusiastically.
"One day, she literally sat in front of me in a chair and said, 'okay, you are a good teacher. You are this.' and I needed that so bad," explained McClullough.
When asked what Wolfley hopes for the future of her award winning program, she said it would be awesome to see Pre-K, Head Start and daycare all in one facility as it would aide families.
She's excited to soon welcome 40 additional families to the Preschool For All Program as Dixon Public Schools just approved more funding. The program won gold last year in the Sauk Valley Area Awards for Best Preschool Program. It has also been recognized by the State of Illinois.