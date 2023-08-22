Preparing for the heatwave and potential power outages in Freeport

FREEPORT — The rising temperatures are leading more people to use air conditioning. Due to the increased electricity used, power outages are more likely to occur.

However, Power company ComEd says they are ready for any challenges related to the incoming heat wave. External Affairs Manager George Gaulrapp says there are easy steps to reduce the power used.

“Shutting lights off, reducing the temperature you set your air conditioning to in the summertime or your heating controls in the wintertime. Any time you save some power during a crucially heated time when everybody's looking for air conditioning,” said Gaulrapp.

If you're in Freeport without power, the Freeport public library serves as the community's cooling center. The library is also the only cooling center in all of Freeport.

"The heat can be dangerous. We are just making sure people are taking care of themselves and knowing there is a place to go if they have an emergency with their air conditioner,” said Freeport Library Executive Director Ashley Huffines.

Monday to Thursday, the library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 pm on Friday and 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday.