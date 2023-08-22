 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON
EDT/ WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon heat
index values of 110 to 115 expected, with locally higher values
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ Wednesday to 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Preparing for the heatwave and potential power outages in Freeport

  • Updated
AC UNIT

FREEPORT — The rising temperatures are leading more people to use air conditioning. Due to the increased electricity used, power outages are more likely to occur.

However, Power company ComEd says they are ready for any challenges related to the incoming heat wave. External Affairs Manager George Gaulrapp says there are easy steps to reduce the power used.

“Shutting lights off, reducing the temperature you set your air conditioning to in the summertime or your heating controls in the wintertime. Any time you save some power during a crucially heated time when everybody's looking for air conditioning,” said Gaulrapp.

If you're in Freeport without power, the Freeport public library serves as the community's cooling center. The library is also the only cooling center in all of Freeport.

"The heat can be dangerous. We are just making sure people are taking care of themselves and knowing there is a place to go if they have an emergency with their air conditioner,” said Freeport Library Executive Director Ashley Huffines.

Monday to Thursday, the library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 pm on Friday and 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday.

