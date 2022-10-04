Prairie Hill Elementary supports family after the loss of 4-year-old child

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — After a fatal car accident, Prairie Hill Elementary was host to a parade to honor the memory of 4-year-old victim Jack Baumann.
October 4 would have been Jack's fifth birthday.
Valerie Baumann, Jack's mom and a teacher at Prairie Hill told 13 WREX that her son would have loved the parade.
"He told me one hundred times a day how much he loved me and I'm going to miss that so much... but I feel like I'm getting a lifetime worth of that back from the community just in a couple of days.”
To commemorate Jack, students wore his favorite color of blue and faculty members decorated their cars.
Principal Kevin Finnigan says they couldn't stand by while a member of their family was in need.
"We're able to take today and celebrate the life that was, that Jack had and the impact and the imprint that he had on so many people,” said Finnigan.