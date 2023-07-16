Power restored after power goes out at Winnebago County Courthouse

ROCKFORD, Ill. — As of Sunday, power has been restored to the Winnebago County Courthouse and court operations will be conducted as normal on Monday with all facilities open.

Any questions regarding the rescheduling of cases related to Friday’s afternoon closure should be directed to the Winnebago County Circuit Clerk’s Office at 815-319-4500.

On Friday at 2:27 p.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to the Winnebago County Courthouse (High Rise) at 400 West State Street for reports of a fire.

13 WREX spoke with Rockford Fire Department District Chief Brian Carlson about the incident.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the incident was determined to not be a fire.

Instead, the Courthouse had lost power in the building, which kicked on a rooftop generator.

The generator ran on diesel, which began to emit smoke exhaust from the roof.

The smoky smell and exhaust began to come through the air vents inside and haze could be seen outside the windows.

Since the power was down, some people were trapped in elevators that had stopped.

An undisclosed number of people were helped out by firefighters with no injuries reported.

The Courthouse is closed until power can be restored in the building.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.