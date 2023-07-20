 Skip to main content
Power outages reported following car crash in Rockford

  • Updated
North 3rd Street Crash

ROCKFORD -- A single vehicle accident in Rockford has impacted power service to nearby neighborhoods due to a utility pole being downed.

The scene, unfolding at North 3rd Street and Lafayette Avenue.

North 3rd Street Crash Map

Photos: Power outages reported following car crash in Rockford

Rockford Police tweeted this statement to the community following the crash.

A sign posted on the Dollar Tree store informed customers the business was closed until power is restored.

ComEd says that 63 customers are affected. Crews are working to restore power and work is expected to be done by 7:30 p.m.

