Power outages are expected with the incoming storm, what you can do to stay safe

The strong winds that will come with the approaching winter storm could cause damage to power lines and cause outages throughout the Stateline area.
ComEd External Affairs Manager George Gaulrapp has already been making moves to ensure public safety.
"We are prepared for this storm, not just the snow but also the high winds. We have preparation done days in advance. We have made sure we have trucks ready to go with equipment ready to get going and most of all additional personnel."
"We have three hundred and fifty overhead alignments coming from the outside area to come and help with outages that we may have," said Gaulrapp.
The Rockford Fire Department urges the community to keep safety as a top priority.
"If you have a power outage at your home or you see wires down, the first thing you want to do is make sure your staying safe. If a power lines down there can be arching, if you see anything coming up or any fire or anything like that come out surrounding the wires you want to make sure that we stay very far clear of it", said Rockford Fire Department Arson Investigator Michael Schnaper.
If you do see power lines down contact your specific provider or Com-Ed immediately and if driving by a down power line, remain inside your vehicle.
Rockford Fire advises people to be mindful of a few things in case you do lose power and are seeking heat or light.
- If you have a wood fireplace, be sure to have a screen in front of it while in use.
- Only use clean or dry season wood.
- Only use candles contained within glass jars to keep it from tipping over.
- Make sure to have a flashlight with plenty of extra batteries.
- Check on those who live around you.