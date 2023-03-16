Pothole Patrol, how the chilly temperatures are affecting these bumps in the road

ROCKFORD and FREEPORT — As head towards Spring, potholes continue to be an issue in Northern Illinois.
Potholes can be worse in the winter because they form from the roads freezing and thawing repeatedly.
Potholes are caused by water getting under the asphalt of roads, eventually causing it to get lose and break into pieces.
The service manager at Great Water 360 Auto Care said not avoiding potholes can cause issues for your car.
"Most people they are going to try to avoid potholes and something you just can't or sometimes you don't see them," said Todd Johnson. "You can hit them pretty hard and it can cause some substantial damage." '
Johnson also said this time of year is especially difficult when it comes to potholes on the roads.
"Potholes are always a problem this time of year. They affect cars in many different ways, particularly the tires. The unfortunate part is people buy tire warranties and potholes don't cover them because that is considered collision type of things," said Johnson.
Johnson added that the cold weather changing often causes difficulty with the roads as well.
"Because you've got moisture in the air that goes into the pavement and then it freezes and then that causes it to crumble," said Johnson.
The Director of Public Works in Freeport said this year has been especially difficult when it comes to the driving surface.
"This year has been more difficult than others. Normally we get a hard freeze and things stay frozen and we have less of that freeze-thaw cycle," said Rob Boyer.
Boyer also said they are currently working to get more crews out and improving the road conditions.
"As staff becomes available we're putting more and more crews out. Right now, we have two crews out currently and we're going to be adding to that, weather permitting," said Boyer.