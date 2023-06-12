Potential school shakeup for Harlem School District

LOVES PARK — The Harlem School District is set to vote on whether 6th grade students will begin enrolling in Harlem Middle School rather than their respective elementary schools.
The district says moving them would increase access to course offerings and extracurricular opportunities in a developmentally appropriate setting. With this change, the district also said each elementary school would gain two to three classrooms.
However, with this potential, some parents find themselves on the fence about the benefits it could bring to their kids.
"As a mom of a current middle schooler, I have some concerns with moving another grade level into the middle school. I guess I'm not necessarily for or against it, I just feel like there hasn't been enough shared with at least myself to really be one way or the other," said Harlem School District parent, Caryssa Dooley.
Another two has two students now enrolled in Harlem High School but said this change would have benefitted them if it were to have been in-place at the time.
"I feel like if they were with the middle school in 6th grade it would have been beneficial due to their age and maturity at that point," Sara Ryks said. "The oldest one was in the school for 6th grade but they easily could have been in 5th grade as well."
Dooley found herself still searching for answers after she said they had been given very little information on the vote and what it could bring.
"I would like too a little more information about the local districts and where they're at and see what the true benefit is. Would we really see some better test scores and our kids coming out of high school better off with it? I'm not sure if making that change at 6th grade is really going to do it but again, I don't know a whole lot," Dooley said.
Natasha Chilson lives right across the street from Harlem Middle School and saw no downside when it came to the potential switch-up.
"As a neighbor's perspective honestly we love seeing the kids around and if they feel that it's more age appropriate to have them grouped together over here then I think the neighborhood will only benefit from that," Chilson said.
Dooley also has a rising 8th grader and says the time saved with carpooling is not worth the shift for her family.
"As far as convenience it really wouldn't matter to me but I personally would like my 6th grader to stay at Olson Park," Dooley said.
One of the main concerns for some Harlem School District parents is students' behavior.
"I think the biggest thing that I've heard is just with the bullying at the middle school. Adding in even younger kids is just a huge concern for parents. I'm sure mostly parents that have kids that have been picked on," Dooley said.
Other school districts in the area have 6th graders enrolled at their middle schools. If this change were to take place in Harlem's, one parent only sees this as a positive outcome.
"I think that going forward the kids that do have to go into 6th grade, being at the middle school would be beneficial because if they have to go South to the Rockford School District or they have to go North to the Honnonegah School District that already has these in place, they won't have to adapt to a new structure," Ryks said.
Some remodeling may take place at Harlem Middle School should this go into effect, including removing walls to create more space in the lunchroom and classrooms.