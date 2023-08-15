Potential sales tax increase impact on roadways and personal finances in Freeport

FREEPORT — The Freeport City Council will discuss the potential decision to increase the sales tax at the next City Council Meeting.

If the 1% sales tax increase passes, it’s estimated to raise 3.5 million to fix city streets. The sales tax would increase from 1.25% to 2.25%.

Freeport 5th Ward Alderman Cecelia Stacy is concerned that the increase will cause a financial strain to many Freeport residents. Stacy urges her fellow council members to listen to the concerns of community members before making a final decision.

"I don't think we are considering the people of Freeport and where they are financially. Many of them have come to us about the increase in the water bill,” said Stacy.

Cal Wescott, Owner of Rite-Way Furniture, Mattress, and Appliances, invites the change. Cal believes it's for the community's overall well-being and improving roadways,” said Wescott.

"Our roads are in disrepair. They need a lot of work. They have been neglected, over the years. Now is a great time to address them,” said Wescott.

Roads and infrastructure improvements are a priority for Alderman Stacy. However, she doubts the likelihood of those dollars being used appropriately.

"Taxing us one percent and putting all that money into whatever, how can we be sure it will be, used for what it was taken out for?” said Stacy.

The sales tax increase will be discussed again at the city council next Monday, August 21st.