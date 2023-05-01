Potential $3 million renovation could bring indoor pickleball center to Loves Park

LOVES PARK — A longtime home for sports in the Stateline will soon have new ownership and a new sport to focus on.
The Loves Park City Council will vote on Monday to approve a redevelopment agreement with TK 7003 Properties LLC to breathe new life into The Victory Sports Complex on Alpine Road and Windsor Road in Loves Park.
The developer wants to transform the space into an indoor pickleball center with 15 courts, a restaurant and bar with as many as 33 beers on tap.
The renovation would cost $3 million and bring about 15 jobs according to paperwork filed with Loves Park.
Ideally, the space will welcome dozens if not hundreds for local, state and national tournaments.
If approved by Loves Park aldermen, the city would provide $315,000 in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to the developer to help the project get off the ground.
The latest date for the space to be open is June of 2024, but documents with the city imply eager pickleball players can expect to come out and play well before that.