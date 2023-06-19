Postal Service offering up to $50,000 reward for tips on May armed robbery of letter carrier in Chicago

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier on May 19.
The incident happened around 3:11 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Hamlin Avenue in Chicago.
The suspects were described as five men, late-teens to early-20s, wearing black masks and black hooded sweatshirts. Two of the men are shown in the picture on the reward poster.
The suspects drove away from the scene in a silver Jeep or Ford SUV.
If you run across the suspects, USPS urges you to take no action to "apprehend the suspects yourself."
If you have any information about the incident, you are encouraged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say, "Law Enforcement")
Reference Case Number 4043101. All information will be kept confidential.