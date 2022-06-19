Zion Lutheran Church recognizes longtime member with legacy award during Juneteenth celebration

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local church is recognizing one of its own during their annual Juneteenth celebration Sunday.
Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford hosted their annual Juneteenth Worship Celebration at the Patriots Gateway Community Center Sunday morning.
During the service, the church awarded Ronald Simmons, a longtime member, with the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Award.
The award honors a member of the church who is consistently involved with the Rockford community and beyond.
Simmons says Juneteenth is a very important holiday for him.
"This holiday is like an Independence Day to me, it's like what July the Fourth would be to the rest of the country," Simmons says. "This signifies that we are free, free to do things that we want to do, free to achieve."
2022 is the second year that Juneteenth has been observed as a federal holiday, but the holiday has been celebrated for decades nationally.