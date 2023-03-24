 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches. North to northwest winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Roads will become snow covered and travel will become
difficult for a period early Saturday morning during the period
of heaviest snow. The combination of heavy wet snow and gusty
winds may result in downed tree limbs and sporadic power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates up to 2 inches per hour are
likely late tonight into mid-morning Saturday. The expected
heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Zae's holds ribbon-cutting in Belvidere to kick off food truck season

Maegen English cuts the ribbon on her business in Belvidere

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere's newest food option held a ribbon-cutting ceremony just in time for the Friday lunch rush. Zae's Classic Chicago Hot Dog and Polish unveiled its new "brick-and-mortar on wheels" that will remain parked at Marv's Towing and Repair at 6172 Logan Ave. Owner Maegen English cut the ceremonial red ribbon with some giant scissors, saying a lot went into that moment.

"I'm extremely proud, extremely proud," English said. "I can't thank my family and God enough for everything. We're beyond excited and we're ready to have a good time this summer."

English, a Chicago native who moved to Belvidere 15 years ago, is ready to serve up Chicago-style dogs, Maxwell Street Polishes, and other Chicago favorites.

"Just to serve delicious, hot, fresh food that everybody can enjoy," she said. "Just over the top service that keeps everybody coming back. That's what we're really excited about."

Zae's is open Fri.-Sun. from 11-6 at Marv's Towing and Repair in Belvidere.

