Zae's holds ribbon-cutting in Belvidere to kick off food truck season

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere's newest food option held a ribbon-cutting ceremony just in time for the Friday lunch rush. Zae's Classic Chicago Hot Dog and Polish unveiled its new "brick-and-mortar on wheels" that will remain parked at Marv's Towing and Repair at 6172 Logan Ave. Owner Maegen English cut the ceremonial red ribbon with some giant scissors, saying a lot went into that moment.
"I'm extremely proud, extremely proud," English said. "I can't thank my family and God enough for everything. We're beyond excited and we're ready to have a good time this summer."
English, a Chicago native who moved to Belvidere 15 years ago, is ready to serve up Chicago-style dogs, Maxwell Street Polishes, and other Chicago favorites.
"Just to serve delicious, hot, fresh food that everybody can enjoy," she said. "Just over the top service that keeps everybody coming back. That's what we're really excited about."
Zae's is open Fri.-Sun. from 11-6 at Marv's Towing and Repair in Belvidere.