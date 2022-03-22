YMCA receives $14,000 donation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The YMCA of Rock River Valley Retired Men’s Club donated $14,000 toward YMCA programs for youth and families.
Checks were presented today at the YMCA Log Lodge. The men donate the money they raise at their annual Christmas Tree Sale.
This year, $5,000 in funding has been allotted to a variety of YMCA programs, including a power accessible door for the For All locker room at the Northeast Family Y, new ADA accessible gaga ball pit at Camp Winnebago, a strength and stretching bar for Stingrays swimmers, a new stage for healthy living events, a pool table for teen programs, adding sensory corners in the Kids’ Care and funding for the Livestrong at the YMCA cancer program.
Additionally, the RMC donated $5,000 to the YMCA Annual Campaign and $4,000 toward Log Lodge renovations.
“We are so thankful to the Retired Men’s Club for their time and dedication to the YMCA and this community,” said Jaron Bertelsen, Executive Director, YMCA of Rock River Valley. “We love the long-standing tradition of the tree sale and we believe the community makes an effort to purchase their trees from the Retired Men’s Club because they know those dollars will have a direct impact on so many people.”
There are 96 members of the YMCA Retired Men’s Club, whose purpose is to benefit youth programs of the YMCA and to provide education and entertainment for area retirees.