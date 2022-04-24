WWII labor camp survivor celebrates his 100th birthday in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Turning 100-years-old is a special milestone, and that's exactly what the Shayka family celebrated on Sunday.
Stephen Shayka turned a century old and celebrated at the Blackhawk Athletic Club with friends, family and community members, but life was not always easy for Shayka.
"Like they said, I didn't have a spoon to eat," Shayka said.
Shayka was born in Ukraine back in 1922, and survived a forced labor camp during WWII when Germany invaded his home. Those experiences have lent him perspective that he's carried with him to today.
"Millions of people wish that they had half of what you have now," Shayka said. "That's the best thing and that's the God's truth."
Stephen's son Myron Shayka says his father has always been a generous, humble light to him, his family and anyone who comes near.
"He is hard working, always a hard working man< Myron said. "Made sure that his wife and kids were well taken care of and everything was for them."
As for how to live to 100 and be happy and healthy along the way, Shayka says the secret is kidness.
"Be a halfway decent person," Shayka said. "When you're decent to somebody, someday you get it back."
Shayka celebrated the day next to his wife of 75 years, Eugenia. She celebrates her 100th birthday in November.