Wounded Veterans Center coming soon to Timberlane

TIMBERLANE, Ill. - Local Non-Profit Oscar Mike plans to open a Wounded Veterans Center to support those in need in Boone County.
The veterans support nonprofit is spearheading the project with the goal of keeping disabled veterans on the move, in addition to creating a sense of belonging among those who visit.
Oscar Mike Founder, Noah Currier, is happy to see this vision come to life.
"Hopefully, we get you active and moving again and teach you how to adapt to things so that you are able to participate in any sort of adaptive activity and think a little bit more outside the box," Currier says. "I think the most valuable thing that people get out of it is creating their own communities."
Once complete, the Wounded Veterans Center will sit on 100 acres of land near Illinois Route 76 and Orth Rd.
The center will have a wheelchair-accessible gym, event programming, off-roading activities, lodging opportunities, and more.
All of these things are being done while keeping easy access for all veterans as a top priority.
“Even a wheelchair accessible room at a hotel is not actually that wheelchair accessible, so the lodging is going to be incredible," Currier says. "The aim of working with the architects and project managers is to create the most accessible facility humanly possible."
A final plan for the center has yet to be presented to the Village of Timberlane, however Village President, Stephen Rapp is excited to see what is to come.
“This project is within the Village of Timberlane limits and will be developed with the village's input," Rapp says. "We expect that it will be something the Village of Timberlane is very proud to have as a neighbor."
Currier says his goal is to have the center open by July 4th, 2024.