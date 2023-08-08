Winnebago County Health Department hosts a unique farmers market

ROCKFORD, Ill. — This morning in the parking lot of the Winnebago County Health Department, 8 local farmers gathered to help those in need.
Every summer individuals who rely on Women Infant and Children (WIC) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) receive extra benefits to purchase fresh fruits and veggies that are in season. Typically those items are harder to find and access.
The Winnebago County Health Department wanted to change that, so they partnered with local farmers that brought locally grown produce for the event.
Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Sandra Martell said that the area has wonderful farmers markets but that individuals who rely on WIC and SNAP might not be able to access that.
"Oftentimes those markets offer products that they can't necessarily purchase with their benefits. So we really wanted to make sure that we were offering the benefits of the fresh fruits and vegetables through the WIC program on site."
Martell continued to say, "we're thankful for our farmers that showed and we have some other partners here as well, discovery and the extension, so that we can make this a fun event for the community as well."