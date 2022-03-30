Wheelchair Rugby National Championship coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A national event is returning to the Forest City this weekend.
The United States Wheelchair Rugby Association (USWRA) National Championship will be returning to Rockford from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3.
The games will go on at the UW Health Sports Factory with opening ceremonies and the first game starting at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Games continue throughout the weekend with the final game at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
"These athletes have excelled in the tough sport of rugby to get to these finals," said Lindsay Arellano, Vice President of sales and servicing at the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Their passion, athleticism, drive and excellence are apparent as they compete."
The USWRA National Championship is the largest co-ed wheelchair rugby tournament in the country, consisting of 41 games over three days.
The best 16 teams in the country will come to Rockford to participate in the event, including a team from the Marengo-based Oscar Mike Foundation, who is hosting the tournament.
The Oscar Mike Foundation team, according to the USWRA, is the only sanctioned wheelchair rugby team comprised of military veterans that competes in the association.
"Our partnership has led to our facility being the host site for the National Tournament for a second time, again bringing athletes from all around the country to our facility," said Derek Papich, UW Health Sports Factory program supervisor. "This is a high energy sport that is amazing to watch."
The RACVB says the tournament estimates that the tournament will draw in around $265,000 for the weekend.