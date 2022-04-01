Wheelchair Rugby National Championship bringing weekend of intense competition

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Athletes from across the country are coming to Rockford this weekend for the chance at a national title.
The United States Wheelchair Rugby Association National Championship began with intense competition Friday morning in Rockford.
The UW Health Sports Factory is holding the national event all weekend, drawing teams and crowds from across the country to the Forest City.
Marengo-based non-profit Oscar Mike Foundation is hosting the tournament this year. Organizers say wheelchair rugby has a unique skillset that is not seen in many sports.
"There's not many sports like it," says Noah Currier, President of the Oscar Mike Foundation. "It's called wheelchair rugby, but it doesn't really resemble rugby a whole lot. It's nothing like basketball. This is in a class of it's own."
The Oscar Mike Foundation also has a team in the tournament, the only one in the USWRA comprised of military veterans.
The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau says the will be bringing in teams and athletes from across the country to Rockford for the weekend-long event.
"I think Rockford excels in sports tourism," says Lindsay Arellano, Vice President of Sales for the RACVB. "I think the venues we have, and the venues that the Rockford Park District has are some of the best in the entire nation."
The RACVB estimates the event will bring $265,000 to the Rockford area.
"Besides play itself, people get to out and enjoy the town," Arellano says. "They're going out to eat, they're stopping in our stores, they're exploring Rockford."
The UW Health Sports Factory is located at 305 S. Madison St.