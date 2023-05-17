What's next for local hospitals and retirement communities

Rockford, Il. — It has been almost a week since the public health emergency for COVID-19, health experts within local hospitals and retirement communities are looking forward to getting back to another new normal.
Rochelle Community Hospital (RCH) lifted their mask mandate in mid April and has a team to determine what would work best for the hospital moving forward.
RCH decided to lift their mask mandate with the lifting of the public health emergency as well as federal guidance. The hospital decided that it was safe enough for the community, the patients within the hospital as well as the staff to remove the masks.
Kyle Auman, the Chief Ancillary Officer for RCH, states "I think that now that we've had that, the mask mandate lifted, we've received very positive feedback from both patients and staff. It feels like we're getting back to some sort of normalcy. And so I think overall a positive response."
Auman continues to say that over the past couple of years the hospital learned how to be flexible and being prepared for the unforeseen challenges. The hospital now has stock of various items that that they hadn't stocked in large quantities the past.
We also talked to one of Rockford's largest retirement communities Wesley Willows. The facility offers independent senior living all the way to skilled nursing care. During the pandemic they instilled strict mask rules that kept their COVID levels low.
Similarly to RCH, Wesley Willows had to learn how to be creative and realize that they needed to be together similar to how a family runs.
Helen Dittmer, the Chief Clinical Officer at Wesley Willows stated, "we had to think outside the box and really make sure that our residents received the highest level of care within the requirements of the regulatory entities. So I think it grew us closer as a as a campus as far as our residents and our staff coming together to form one big family."
With the end of the public health emergency the facility is looking to get back to some type of pre-pandemic normalcy. "We're now working on getting the residents re-acclimated to activities they used to pursue and enjoy pre-COVID bringing in guest speakers and family members bringing back birthday parties and gatherings so that that socialization can start and resumed to take place again" Dittmer said.
Both RCH and Wesley Willows say that masks are no longer required however if you are feeling sick, wear a mask around others and potentially reconsider visiting family in the facilities.