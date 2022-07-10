Walk to Defeat ALS brings hundreds out to raise awareness in Byron Sunday

BYRON (WREX) — Hundreds across northern Illinois were out in the sun Sunday to raise money and awareness for a good cause.
The Greater Chicago Chapter of the ALS Association held a one mile Walk to Defeat ALS at the Joe Parks Athletic Complex in Byron Sunday as a part of an annual nationwide event to raise awareness for the illness also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.
The theme for this year's walk is "Sunflower Field of Dreams," tying the sunflower symbol for ALS awareness and baseball. Lou Gehrig, a baseball player for the New York Yankees in the 1920s and 30s, was diagnosed with the disease in 1939 and passed away in 1941.
According to the ALS Association, someone is diagnosed with the disease every 90 minutes. In that same time, someone loses their life to ALS.
This year's walk was the first in-person walk in two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In those two years, "Mini-Walks" for ALS were held to continue raising awareness during the pandemic. Some mini-walks were also held Sunday.
Michelle Francis-Bell, who has familial ALS, says the outpouring of support from others means a lot to her.
"When it's in your family, you don't talk about it as much," Francis-Bell says. "This has been really great for me because it's kind of like that secret curse that everyone has and you don't want to talk about it. Here, I've had a lot of support and it has meant a lot to me."
Money raised through the Walks to Defeat ALS across the country go to local support services, including clinics, home visits, and equipment lending.
More information on how to donate to the Greater Chicago Chapter of the ALS Association is available on their website.