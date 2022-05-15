Veterans aim to make prominent Rockford intersection more beautiful

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A busy local intersection got a facelift this weekend thanks to the help of dozens of volunteers.
Volunteers with the Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle spent the weekend planting thousands of flowers, hoping to make the area more beautiful.
This is the fourth year in a row that the volunteers have come out to the circle, located at the roundabout at Auburn St. and Main St.
This year, about 11,000 flowers and even some evergreen trees were planted at the intersection.
Ernie Redfern, Veterans Memorial Circle Project Leader, says it is important to make sure veterans feel appreciated.
"The reality is, after almost 20 years of war, I became desensitized, and I'm a veteran, so this is a counter to that," Redfern says. "We're challenging them to think that way because this is about coming out to show our veterans that we're not indifferent and we do care."
The project also works to connect veterans in the Rockford area with counseling services if they need them.
More information about how you can support the project can be found on their website.