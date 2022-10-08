Valley Orchard in Cherry Valley celebrates 45 years in business

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) — A popular local apple orchard is celebrating a major milestone in their community this weekend.
Valley Orchard celebrated their 45th anniversary in Cherry Valley with the "Fall 45 Fest" on Saturday.
The event brought families from all around the area together, with pumpkin carving and scarecrow building contests. There was also many activities for the kids and lawn games to play and a antique tractor and engine show to watch.
Valley Orchard started in 1977 and has grown ever since, now holding more than 5,000 trees on 35 acres.
INSPIRING 815: Valley Orchard owner says milestone is only possible with his team
Owner Raoul Bergersen says it is "gratifying" to see such overwhelming support from the community after all of the work they put in day in and day out.
"It's almost like we're providing...a service to our customers," Bergersen says. "All these years we have had customers that keep coming back for 30 years or more, they're like friends."
Bergersen says it's those friendships that are "the best part about this business."
Valley Orchard is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Valley Orchard is located at 811 E. State St. in Cherry Valley.