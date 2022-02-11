"Valentines for Seniors" spreads joy and love to area senior citizens

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local leaders were spreading some love Friday ahead of Valentines Day.
State Senator Dave Syverson and Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli were at Cedarhurst of Rockford Friday morning, handing out Valentine Cards to residents at the senior living facility.
The cards are all through the "Valentines for Seniors" Project, a way to bring joy to local seniors.
Many students, businesses and organizations all made cards for seniors to get for the Valentine's Day holiday.
Officials at Cedarhurst say the event was a big positive boost for their residents.
"Anything we can do to make our residents feel more comfortable and to make them feel appreciated and make them feel happy, we're glad to do it," says Mike Barr, Sales Director at Cedarhurst.
Valentine cards will continue to be collected, including from area schools, and delivered to other facilities over the weekend.