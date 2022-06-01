UW Health creates program to address nursing shortage

MADISON, WI (WREX) – UW Health designed an internal nurse traveler program. Those nurses willing to pick up an extra shift per week for six weeks would be paid an extra $100 per hour above base pay for those shifts.
At the beginning of the year, as the omicron virus continued to surge and staffing shortages turned into a full crisis for health systems across the country, including UW Health. According to Rudy Jackson, nurses were leaving to become travel nurses – a lucrative option for nurses who can travel to short-term positions in hospitals around the country.
UW Health relied on some of these traveling nurses to fill the holes as nurses left. “Using an external agency isn’t ideal,” Jackson said. “It is costly to bring in travelers and it means bringing in nurses who might not be familiar with our systems, our teams and our patients’ unique needs.”
UW Health designed their own internal nurse traveler program that would allow nurses to pick up an extra shift per week for six weeks. According to Jackson this program has been successful.
“Within days of announcing the program, more than 90% of our open nursing shifts were filled,” he said. “This has been great financially for the nurses who volunteered, but it has also been great for nursing staff working their regular shifts because they are confident shifts will be filled by their colleagues, our remarkable UW Health nurses.”
This also helped with retention according to Michele McClure, chief nursing officer, University Hospital, UW Health, who led the development of the program. “We saw staff sign up for internal ‘traveler’ shifts instead of leaving to become travelers,” McClure said. “As we work to hire more nurses for our long-term needs, this program supports our talented nurses and the patients who need them now.”
Qualified nurses can commit to working six “extra” 12-hour shifts within a certain timeframe. During this “traveler” shift, the nurse receives $100 per hour above their base pay for the full 12 hours worked. Any individual working a travel shift is placed wherever there is need within the health system, as long as they have the expertise required for that area. The program was primarily designed for nurses who work in inpatient settings, but nurses in other areas with the relevant experience also qualify.
Nurses have reported the program as a welcome relief. According to Jonathan Milton, RN, care team leader in the cardiac ICU at University Hospital, it could not have come at a better time. “Not only did this program combat staffing issues we were seeing, but it also showed that leadership listened to nurses,” he said. “They heard us, and this was a powerful way for them to show support.”