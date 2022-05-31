UW Health announces winner of 2022 Dr. Henry C. Anderson Quality Individual Award

ROCKFORD (WREX) — UW Health has recognized a local expert with a distinguished award.
UW Health awarded Katie Mistler, Director of the Center for Mental Health at SwedishAmerican Hospital, with the 2022 Dr. Henry C. Anderson Quality Individual Award.
Each year, UW Health in northern Illinois recognizes one individual and one team in the health system that provides outstanding quality, achievement and education to our patients and to one another.
Ann Gantzer, Chief Nursing Officer at UW Health, says Mistler was nominated due to her unwavering commitment to building programs to support the care of the patients in her unit.
“Katie role models what it means to be creative in order to work with a less-traditional population in a manner that is professional and respectful,” said Ann Gantzer, Chief Nursing Office at UW Health in northern Illinois. “She ensures human dignity and trust and expects the same level of integrity and quality with the staff that represents us.”
Mistler oversees the SwedishAmerican Hospital Center for Mental Health (CFMH), which includes 42 licensed beds (26 adult, 16 adolescent) treating an average of 23 patients every day.
In addition to adding the adolescent partial program, which provides for a bridging experience from inpatient hospitalization to returning to normal activities, she has provided direction and oversight for the behavioral side of the Mobile Integrated Health program.
UW Health says the awards are named after Dr. Henry C. Anderson, a physician and healthcare leader who worked at SwedishAmerican Hospital for more than 50 years. He joined the medical staff at SwedishAmerican as a primary care physician in 1955, eventually serving as Vice President of Professional Affairs and Chief Quality Officer.
The program involves a partnership with the Rockford Fire Department where a paramedic and an RN from the CFMH work together to care for patients.
Once identified from the inpatient setting, the patients receive visits by the care team to address issues related to coping and anxiety, medication management and other related social determinants of health.
UW Health says the program has been beneficial to continue to maintain contact to address clinical needs that arise when limited coping or problem solving skills are present.