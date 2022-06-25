United Way of Rock River Valley hosts job fair to boost local employment Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local nonprofit organization is helping those looking for work find a position close to home.
The United Way of Rock River Valley held an in-person hiring event at the Northwest Community Center in Rockford Saturday.
Several companies from across Winnebago County offered positions to those looking for a new job, including those from the manufacturing and service industries as well as other organizations offering other opportunities.
The event also included giveaways that job seekers could enter to win various prizes.
Octavia Williams, Director of Development at the United Way of Rock River Valley, says events like these are important as inflation continues to have an impact on the local economy.
"We want to make sure people come here to get gainful employment, so the hiring event is really all about helping our community," Williams says. "That's what we are all about. We are the United Way and we believe that, together, we can do more."
For more information on services that the United Way can help with, including finding job training programs, you can call the United Way's 2-1-1 hotline.