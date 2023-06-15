U.S. Army Veteran receives a roof free of charge

Marengo, Il. — A U.S. Army Veteran who served in Vietnam received a new roof this morning thanks to Apex General Contracting, a Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contracter, and the McHenry County Habitat for Humanity.
Born and raised in Marengo, George Kanaly sat outside this morning watching the contractors install his new roof. The best part for him is that he doesn't have to pay a cent.
A local roofing company, Owens Corning, donated their materials in part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. The project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since 2016, the inception of this program in 2016, more than 450 military members have received new roofs.
"Owens Corning partners with habitat and Habitat for Humanity gets in contact with Owens Corning and provides us with the name of the veteran that they have found would be a good fit." Erin Gnutk, Area Sales Manager for Owens Corning states. From there the company reaches out to contractors that are partnered with the company to do the labor, while Owens Corning provides the materials
"Tt's a win win win for everyone" Gnutk continues to say.
Kanaly states he is so thankful for Habitat for Humanity and everyone who helped out today, "I've been fighting a leak for three years. And now they found the source of the leak to be major rot on my roof."
In addition to the roof, the Kanaly family received a stair chair to help the couple reach the second floor of their home, a new furnace and air conditioning unit.
Both Apex General Contracting and Habitat for Humanity say that giving back to the community especially to a veteran is a feel good moment.
"I'll tell you what, to be able to give back to a veteran that has served this great country feels extremely special to do so. Apex gives back to vets role as well. So I know the owner's father has served he's got four Purple Hearts. So this makes us happy is something that's close to the family." the general manager with Apex Brandon Rhymer said.
"It's a great feeling to give back to the people that have served and protected us for so long. One of the big things that hits home for me is making sure that they know and understand that they're not forgotten and we will take care of them just like you took care of us." says the Habitat for Humanity of Mc Henry County Home Repair Coordinator Kal Rihawi.
If you or someone you know needs help reach out to their local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity to see if you can receive assistance.