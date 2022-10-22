Twin Korean War veterans celebrate 90th birthday in Belvidere

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Belvidere community came together Saturday to celebrate two brothers celebrating a major milestone.
Twins Keith and Kenneth Bodey celebrated their 90th birthday together with friends and family at the VFW Post 1461 in Belvidere on Saturday.
The Bodeys, who both served in the Korean War, were honored for their service in the U.S. Military. Keith Bodey served in the Air Force, while Kenneth served in the Army.
As a part of the birthday celebration, the Bodeys were presented with certificates from the Dept. of Illinois Veterans of Foreign Wars and the National Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Keith and Kenneth Bodey were also awarded Korean Ambassador for Peace Medals. According to the Korean War Veterans Association, the medals are "an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to United States service men and women who served in the Korean War."
Both Keith and Kenneth say they were amazed at the support the community showed to them.
"It feels real good to me. It's an honor and all to receive this," Keith Bodey says. "It's an amazing day and I'm thankful for everybody who came out to see this," said Kenneth Bodey.
Also celebrating Saturday were several generations of the Bodey family, while honoring their service to the country.