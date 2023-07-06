Tutty Baker Fest returns to Freeport this weekend

Freeport, Il. — The long awaited return of the Tutty Baker Fest is finally here! The three-day event, named after Freeport's founder, William "Tutty" Baker, kicks off July 7.
The festival was last held more than 20 years ago, this year attendees can expect carnival activities, live music, car shows, and lots of food favorites. The festival footprint will be by Douglas and Jackson Streets and Galena and Adams Avenues.
The City has even closed the municipal parking lot in preparation for the festival this weekend.
Attendees will be in for a treat each and every day, Friday is full of music and entertainment to kick off the festival. Food trucks will be scattered throughout the weekend, also there will be specials at participating restaurants and shops.
Saturday starts with a Farmers Market, a free movie at the Lindo Theatre and even more musical performances. Saturday closes out with fireworks at 9 p.m.. Fireworks are seen through downtown Freeport and will be launched from Tutty's Crossing
For more information about the event visit the event website here.