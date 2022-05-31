Tuesday Evening in the Gardens kicked off today

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Summer is right around the corner and residents of Rockford are excited to see live music return to Anderson Japanese Gardens on Tuesday nights.
Anderson Japanese Gardens, one of the most incredible authentic Japanese gardens in North America hosts a popular summertime music series that will take place every Tuesday through the end of August.
The fourteen week concert series features local, regional, and nationally touring musicians. The picturesque outdoor setting provides an invigorating community gathering place where friends come to mingle and enjoy a wide array of live music.
It's recommended that concert goers arrive early as on site parking is limited and often fills quickly. Off-site parking is available at the College of Medicine. Complimentary shuttle service is provided between off-site parking and Anderson Gardens’ Visitor Center.
It is also suggested to bring their comfy chairs, blankets, and sunscreen; carry-in picnic suppers are welcome but carry-in beverages are prohibited. Food and beverages are available for purchase from local favorites including Woodfire Pizza, Fresco and Prairie Street Brewing Company.
Weekly concerts are FREE for Premium Garden Members and only the cost of regular Garden admission for Basic and Non-Members.