Transform Rockford announces new Executive Director

Rockford, Il. — Transform Rockford held a press conference Monday to introduce their new Executive Director Wally Haas.

Transform Rockford has been on a hiatus over the past few years but is ready to reengage the citizens of Rockford. The organization was designed to "rally and guide all of us living in the Rockford region to see Rockford in a new light."

Wally Haas is a long time resident of Rockford and was enjoying retirement when he got the call from Transform Rockford’s Chair, LoRayne Logan. A few months ago Haas was telling Logan about how he enjoyed the volunteer work but would love to do more for the community.

"Retirement is great but having an opportunity to make a difference in the community that I love is even greater" states Haas.

According to their website, the organization is a source for the Rockford community to share their ideas and even implement them in order to improve the social and economic well being of Rockford.

I want people to know is that transform Rockford is still here, we're alive with reengaged. We're ready to make a difference. We've been quiet for a couple of years, but we're no longer going to be quiet. We're going to be there for the community and helping with the community going forward." Haas continues to say.

The organization has a community-wide goal is to become a “Top Community by 2025” and thanks to the commitment, dedication and creativity of our fellow community members, we are on our way.

As new Executive Director Haas says that the priorities will be safety and education, " long term safety and education are priorities. Those are broad categories, there are lots of subsets, where we give people an opportunity to get involved."

Haas has been with Transform Rockford for two weeks and is excited to improve Rockford and is looking forward to making a difference in his community.