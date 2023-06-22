Touch-a-Truck event brings in kids of all ages

Beloit, Wi. —The City of Beloit rounded up all the trucks they could for the Touch a Truck event this afternoon. Kids of all ages and their family were invited to a day of fun!
The City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Division is hosted the event at Riverside Park in Beloit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
Nicole Yost the Recreation Supervisor for the City of Beloit said that this years event has been the biggest one in years due to the pandemic. "We hosted it last year. But like I said, we didn't have as many vehicles as we do this year. So it's just growing and growing as the years go on."
Some of the trucks that were at the event included snow plows, line painters, boom trucks, trash trucks, an air boat and even a few tractors.
"I think the kids love climbing in and out of the trucks because they're typically not able to do that. So the kids get to sit in the truck press the buttons and even honk the horn as much as they like." Yost continued to say.
Not only were kids able to touch the trucks but they were also able to talk with equipment operators and learn what these trucks can do.
Yost looks forward to next years event and hopes that it will be even bigger than this years. She also thanked the community and staff for coming out to support the event and to learn more about the trucks within the community.