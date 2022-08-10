 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 13.5 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

TNT Funnel Cakes in Rockford finds a permanent location

  • Updated
  • 0
TNT Funnel Cakes new location.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A sweet treat you may have seen at Rockford City Market is making their mark in downtown Rockford with a new restaurant.

At first, the TNT Funnel Cakes food truck was created to fundraise kids sports teams. But after a change of scenery and opportunities from City Market, expanding the business was the next best step.

Co-owner Ashley Washington and her husband had the truck for a while. After moving back to Rockford from North Carolina, she knew that opening a restaurant was not the only way she wanted to go, but her husband persuaded her.

It was during a normal drive through town, past the former Subway at the corner of State and Wyman, that the light bulb turned on over her head.

"One day we were driving past the Subway and I saw the for rent sign, and I tapped my husband and said 'Do you see this...this is it! This has to be it!" Washington says.

In a few weeks, customers will be lined up to try the homemade batter made specifically for each taste bud.

This time around, Washington says there are some new recipes to showcase after their grand opening.

"We have 20 different flavors that we are working on, and it's not just the topping, the funnel cake is actually flavored," Washington says. "I'm so ecstatic by how much everybody has really welcomed us home, because this is home for us."

TNT Funnel Cakes is set to open their permanent downtown location on Labor Day.

