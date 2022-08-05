'Tiger Lily' mural going up in downtown Byron

BYRON (WREX) — A local artist hopes to spread positivity and creativity with a new mural in downtown Byron.
The new mural was painted on a building at 200 N. Walnut St. and is called "Tiger Lily". The mural shows a tiger, the city's high school mascot, in the middle of a blooming row of the red and orange flowers.
The mural's artist, Lisa Frost, says the mural also represents wealth, positivity, and pride within the people of Byron. She says the support she's gotten from the Byron community is what brought her the inspiration for the downtown work of art.
"I can't tell you how awesome the people of Byron are, they are so kind," Frost says. "There was a woman who baked me cookies and there was another gentleman who picked tiger lilies from his back yard and brought them to me."
Frost says it is that positive feedback from the community that keeps her making more paintings like this to make other communities in the area more creative.