The Fire Barn in Durand sees new local owners

DURAND, Ill. — A local restaurant is under new leadership, with plans to bring new opportunities in downtown Durand.
Thomas and Alysca Walker are the new owners of The Fire Barn, a staple of downtown Durand for several years. Tom, from Pecatonica, was head chef of the restaurant for the last two years, before taking over ownership.
The Fire Barn was first opened in Batavia in 1982, but later relocated to Durand. According to the Walkers, the previous owners wanted to spend more time with family, leading to their purchase of the restaurant.
"None of our employees wanted the place to close down. I didn't want it to close down or to be changed into something else," Tom says. "So, we wanted to keep it the same. And since I've been doing the cooking and stuff like that, why not?"
Walker will also serve as the restaurant's executive chef, preparing new specials to add to the menu.
Alysca, born near Dakota, has been a full-time nurse for 12 years. She will continue her nursing career as she takes on a new challenge at The Fire Barn.
She says the hope for the future of their restaurant is to be a place for the community to come together and have a good time, just as it has been in the past.
"We are going to keep a lot of the menu items the same, but we are going to make some changes, trying to improve things that are currently on the menu and add some new menu items as well," Alysca says. "It kind of gives us that opportunity to have that family atmosphere that you can come in with your family and friends and hang out or if you're wanting to get away from your family for the night, you can come out and have fun at the bar and enjoy yourself."
This summer, the new owners have plans of bringing new drink specials and flights, as well as gaming and darts to the restaurant and bar, plus creating new weekly specials and events for the family to enjoy.
The Walkers also have big plans for the week of the Fourth of July, including setting up a food tent and other activities to coincide with Durand's holiday celebrations.
They say it is the small town feel of Durand which makes their new journey feel even better, creating a place for the community to come together.
"I love a small town atmosphere versus trying to be in the city and deal with all that," Tom says. "It's a great group of people around here, we have great customers, we have great employees, so we just wanted to keep it going."
"It's nice to see all of our regulars coming back in and a lot of them we know by name that we see at least weekly," Alysca says. "To be able to have a place for them to continue to come and build that relationship with them, it's great."
As a welcome to the restaurant, the Walkers are offering 20% off gift cards to customers, beginning on June 2 and lasting through June 10. The Fire Barn is located at 422 N. Center St. in downtown Durand.