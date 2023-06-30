The Discovery Center hosts a July 4th themed family fun day

Rockford, Il. — People of all ages visited the Discovery Center this morning for their annual KABOOM! event where kids experienced chemistry, physics, art and how they relate to the national holiday.
This event is part of the 9 Family Fun Day events between June 16 and August 4 this year.
Every hour for the event families gathered outside the Discovery Center to watch some explosions and demos. Both liquid nitrogen and the chemistry of fireworks were on display throughout the afternoon.
According to Anne Marie Walker, the Marketing Director at the Discovery Center the past two events has had great turn out. "We've been off to a terrific start with over over 1,300 people the last two Friday's we've had events. So we hope that that bodes well for a for a busy future here. And for lots of playful learning for children and families."
Once the demonstrations were done attendees could head inside and work on some art projects and even make their own straw rocket. There was a station for patriotic face painting as well.
Walker continues to say, "we try to couple things that are fun, maybe things that are in pop culture, sometimes movies, annual events, like the fourth of July, and have some fun and introduce some some science along with it and show children and families that science can be fun. Science can be exciting. And it's something that the children can do."
KABOOM! is sponsored by Constellation Energy and a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.