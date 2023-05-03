Sure sign of spring, Edgebrook's weekly farmers market kicked off today

Rockford's favorite seasonal farmers market kicked off today down at the Edgebrook Shopping Center.
The market happens every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and continues through October 25.
What's special about this farmers market is that it is a producer market only which means that vendors are not re-selling items, instead they grew, raised, or made the items being sold.
Local farmers display their highest quality free range meats, vegetables, fruits, flowers, plants as well as fresh baked goods, honey, fresh eggs, natural dog treats and more.
"We work with local farmers throughout the area, so you will find lots of fruit and vegetable throughout the season. We hold fast to here at Edgebrook, a lot of people realize that too. Farm to table is what we do." said Sandy Dingus, Edgebrook Marketing and Events Coordinator.
For the opening day there wasn't a lot of vendors due to it being too early for most produce, however there will be 22 vendors throughout the season.
A vendor list with websites and social media links can be found on the Edgebrook Farmer’s Market webpage.