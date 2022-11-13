Summerfield Zoo brings a festive educational experience for the holiday season

BELVIDERE (WREX) — For those who want to get into the holiday spirit a little earlier this year, a local zoo has you covered.
Summerfield Zoo has opened their Christmas Town for the fifth time this weekend, bringing some early Christmas cheer to the Stateline.
The exhibit gives families a chance to start a new tradition, visiting Santa's Reindeer Barn, seeing Santa's entire sleigh team as they get ready for Christmas Eve. Families can also stop by Mrs. Claus' Kitchen Snack Shop for a bite to eat and grab a souvenir at the Flying Reindeer Gift Shop.
Kids and adults can also meet Summerfield Zoo's cold climate animals, including wolves, otters, porcupines, and more.
Rick Anderson, Owner of Summerfield Zoo, says there is not only a festive experience, but also an educational aspect for kids and adults alike.
"My favorite part is when the kids come in and they see the reindeer, seeing the look on their faces," Anderson says. "We have people that come through and, believe it or not, think that reindeer only exist in fairy tales, but they are actual real life animals."
Christmas Town at Summerfield Zoo is open Fridays from 3-6 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December 18.
Christmas Town will also be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 21-23. Admission is $15 per person.
Tickets are available to be reserved on Summerfield Zoo's website. Summerfield Zoo is located at 3088 Flora Rd. in Belvidere.