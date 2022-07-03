Summer-long Pasqua Mercato market series continues Sunday with a festive theme

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local market series featuring several local businesses continued this weekend with a festive theme.
The third annual Pasqua Mercato series continued on the first weekend of July with a "Christmas in July" theme Sunday.
Many local vendors offered various food and drinks, some even going with the Christmas theme. At one point, even Santa made an appearance.
Pasqua Mercato is a market open every Sunday all summer in the parking lot of Lino's Restaurant, with each week featuring a different theme.
Charlie Schweinler, Owner of Lino's Restaurant, says the festive theme was well received by the shoppers as well as by the businesses and organizations serving at the event.
"The vendors seem very happy about doing it, so they've got some themes in their own booths as well," Schweinler says. It's just something different to get people to think a little bit differently and to come out and enjoy the holiday just a little bit differently."
For more information about the future events throughout the summer, visit Pasqua Mercato's website. The final event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lino's in Rockford on August 28.